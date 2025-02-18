Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 29,135 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of DexCom worth $45,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

