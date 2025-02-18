Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 13,215 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Triumph Financial worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,435,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

