Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,562 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Kirby worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,442,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Kirby Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KEX opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $84.56 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,716.48. This represents a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.