Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,372 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of DoubleVerify worth $35,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DV. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.