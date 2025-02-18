Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $516,611.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,050.96. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,178 shares of company stock worth $8,871,746. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 178.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $73.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

