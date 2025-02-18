Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,172 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Bowhead Specialty worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOW. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 10.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 257,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000.

BOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of BOW opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

