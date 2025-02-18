Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Boise Cascade worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 26.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.57. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $113.38 and a 12 month high of $155.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

