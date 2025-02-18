Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,356,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,821,000 after buying an additional 466,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 294,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $16,590,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of OLLI opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $120.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,803. This trade represents a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,982. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

