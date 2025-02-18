Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,889 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 32,785 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $2,772,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after acquiring an additional 371,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Melius began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.