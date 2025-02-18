Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pentair were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pentair by 862.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 441,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,212,000 after purchasing an additional 395,962 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,748,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,756,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,257,000 after purchasing an additional 259,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.