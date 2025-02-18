Pembroke Management LTD Sells 4,030 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.