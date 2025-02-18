Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 1,193 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

