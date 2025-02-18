Pembroke Management LTD Has $27.05 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products makes up about 3.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.55% of Installed Building Products worth $27,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.02 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBP

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.