PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in PayPal by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

