Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.30%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

