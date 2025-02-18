Open Lending (LPRO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter.

Open Lending Price Performance

LPRO stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $682.68 million, a PE ratio of 190.67 and a beta of 1.16. Open Lending has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

