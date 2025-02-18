ON24 (ONTF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $35.87 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 Trading Down 0.1 %

ONTF stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. ON24 has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 36,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $224,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,113,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,113.60. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $41,055.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,698.48. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,490 shares of company stock worth $1,099,848 in the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

