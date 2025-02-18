Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $206.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.76. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,311,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $494,916,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,784,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,952,000 after buying an additional 261,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

