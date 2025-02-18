Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
JLS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.15.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.