Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

JLS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1,743.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

