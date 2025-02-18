Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NTR opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

