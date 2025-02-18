NTV Asset Management LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

NYSE:CCI opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

