NTV Asset Management LLC Has $415,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 235,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,711 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

