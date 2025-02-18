Northstar Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,052 Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Winmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,168,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at $5,102,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Winmark by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA opened at $377.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.65 and its 200-day moving average is $383.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $431.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.70, for a total value of $1,117,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,152,553.80. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

