Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $38,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,689.80. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

