Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Report on Nkarta
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Nkarta Stock Performance
Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.85.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nkarta
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.