Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $341,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.