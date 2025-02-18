Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 1,150 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enbridge by 12.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,556,000 after acquiring an additional 176,733 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,125,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,431,000 after purchasing an additional 985,546 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 121.76%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.