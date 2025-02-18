Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,613,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,778,000 after buying an additional 109,058 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.02 and a 200 day moving average of $386.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

