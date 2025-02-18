New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,038.72. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennox International from $674.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.00.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $622.56 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.74 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $625.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

