New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $2,888,762.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,092.64. The trade was a 25.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 7,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.71, for a total value of $1,313,399.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,708.02. This trade represents a 41.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,926 shares of company stock valued at $9,850,129. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $190.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $201.94.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

