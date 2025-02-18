New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,396,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

