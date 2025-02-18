Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.06% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 729.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jason Mehring bought 4,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,200.20. This trade represents a 29.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TCPC opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $805.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

