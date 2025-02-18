Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

