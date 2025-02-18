Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

