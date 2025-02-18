Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 179,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 145,542 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.28. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.