Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 324 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,770 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 424.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.70. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

