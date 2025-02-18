National Vision (EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $437.04 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EYE opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $978.86 million, a PE ratio of -62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. National Vision has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

