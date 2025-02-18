Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Invests $66,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $3,164,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:DSX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $229.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

