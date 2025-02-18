Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Orion were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Orion in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Orion by 1,578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion by 1,112.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orion in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Price Performance

OEC stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $832.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.