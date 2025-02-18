Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Loews makes up 3.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Loews worth $21,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Loews by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 229,965 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Loews by 92.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 229,956 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 569,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,992,000 after purchasing an additional 105,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Loews by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,506,000 after buying an additional 82,581 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of L opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Loews

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.