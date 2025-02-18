Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after buying an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USB opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.