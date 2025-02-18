Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.47%.

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $496,536.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,293.02. This trade represents a 94.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $414,640.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,514.50. This represents a 16.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,575. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.