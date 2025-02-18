Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 70,521 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 225.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,521 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.29% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 378,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 98,192 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 224,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 60.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 139,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE JOF opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3118 per share. This is an increase from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.