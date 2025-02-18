Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 15,868 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Burford Capital worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 582,514 shares during the period. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $17,980,000. Claar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burford Capital by 22.7% in the third quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 595,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Burford Capital Profile

In other news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,403.19. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

