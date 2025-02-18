Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Short Interest Update

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Mplx has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $54.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

