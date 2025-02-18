Monument Capital Management Raises Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 55,406 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in International Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after buying an additional 144,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 905,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

About International Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.