Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

