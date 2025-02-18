Monterey Capital Acquisition Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Rule

Monterey Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS: MCACU) recently announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule after facing a notice from the Staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq. The company, known as ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., had received a notice on December 6, 2024, due to a delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2024.

Following the Company’s filing of the Third Quarter 10-Q on December 16, 2024, the Staff notified ConnectM on January 31, 2025, that it now complies with the Rule. As a result, the matter has been resolved. A press release issued on February 12, 2025, confirmed Nasdaq’s determination, clarifying the company’s restored compliance status.

The information disclosed as part of this regulatory compliance notification, including the furnished press release in Exhibit 99.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, is provided for informational purposes and is not subject to filing requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Therefore, this information is not to be incorporated by reference into any other filings under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933.

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., operates as a technology company working toward advancing the electrification economy through its AI-powered technology solutions platform. By integrating electrified energy assets, the company aims to accelerate the transition to all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation for residential and light commercial buildings, along with all-electric original equipment manufacturers.

