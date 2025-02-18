Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

NYSE:ESBA opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

