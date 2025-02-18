Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,104 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

