Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $389.58 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.